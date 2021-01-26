The comeback of niche British sports car marque TVR has been talked about for years, but things kicked into high gear when Les Edgar and his team unveiled a modern Griffith in 2017.

Things appeared to be moving along nicely, with orders flowing in and the government of Wales providing a small investment to help support the conversion of a former building materials plant in Ebbw Vale into the new home of TVR production. Around 150 jobs are expected to be created in the process.

Fast forward to today and Edgar is confident that Griffith production will finally start in 2022, or about three years later than originally planned.

“We have endured a further delay because of Covid-19, but we are confident we are now into the final straight to commence manufacturing, with the first cars being delivered in 2022,” Edgar told Insider Media in an interview published Tuesday.

TVR Griffith prototype, 2017 Goodwood Revival

After some setbacks, including the need to install a new roof for its plant, in addition to recladding of the building and extensive groundworks, TVR has been helped along by the granting this week of a bridging loan worth 2 million British pounds (approximately $2.75 million) from the British government’s Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme.

TVR has said in the past it may raise funds by issuing bonds. The company has also said it has pre-orders for the Griffith worth 40 million British pounds.

The new Griffith promises to retain what made the TVR brand so appealing in the past—low weight, powerful engines, and minimal driver nannies. It will also be the first car to utilize Gordon Murray's iStream construction, where cars are constructed using minimal, pre-assembled parts. Power meanwhile will come from a Cosworth-tuned version of the 5.0-liter V-8 found in the Ford Mustang GT. The first version will be a special launch edition priced from about 90,000 British pounds.

Once the plant is in full swing, TVR has said it expects to build 1,500 to 2,000 cars per year. For now, buyers will have to remain patient.

