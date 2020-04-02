Alfa Romeo's Giulietta compact hatchback sold overseas will be phased out by the end of 2020, Fabio Migliavacca, head of product marketing at the Italian automaker, told Autocar in an interview published Thursday.

The Golf rival has been in production in its current form since 2010 and while never sold here, its underpinnings were used by parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles for some local models like the Chrysler 200 and Dodge Dart.

Alfa Romeo has no plans to launch a redesigned Giulietta. Instead, the automaker will fill the void with the planned Tonale compact crossover SUV due toward the end of 2021. According to Migliavacca, SUVs will better serve customers looking for small cars. The automaker already dropped its MiTo subcompact hatch in 2018.

With FCA now in the process of a merger with France's PSA Group, plans for additional Alfa Romeo models have been curtailed for the time being. It means we'll no longer get planned models like a mid-size SUV, GTV coupe and 8C supercar.

In a separate interview with Autocar, Migliavacca also said Alfa Romeo has no plans to expand the revived GTA badge beyond the Giulia sport sedan, for example to the Stelvio SUV. He said it denotes the brand's most track-worthy models and is thus not suited to SUVs.