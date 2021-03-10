The modern Land Rover Defender is already on sale in most parts in two-door Defender 90 and four-door Defender 110 body styles. There is at least one more body style coming in the near future, and possibly more.

It was only in February that Nick Collins, head of the Defender line at Land Rover, hinted that we might see a pickup truck, and now there's talk of a stretched body style as well.

Automotive News (subscription required) reported last week that Jaguar Land Rover Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mardell confirmed plans for a stretched Defender during a Feb. investor meeting. Mardell reportedly said the stretched Defender will arrive within the next 18 months.

2021 Land Rover Defender 90

Plans for the stretched Defender first surfaced in 2019, prior to the arrival of the modern Defender. Leaked information from an internal presentation, published by the Disco4 Forums, revealed plans for a Defender 130 with third-row seats and seating for up to eight. The current Defender 110 also has third-row seats, but there are just two tiny seats in the third row suitable for small children only.

According to the leaked information, the Defender 130 will have a 119-inch wheelbase matching the Defender 110. The extra length will apparently come from a stretched rear, bringing the overall length to 200.7 inches. The numerical names date back to the original Defender when they roughly correlated with wheelbase lengths.

The modern Defender has been on sale in the United States since last summer, though only in Defender 110 guise. The short-wheelbase Defender 90 starts sales here this spring. A new V-8 option for both body styles will be available this summer.