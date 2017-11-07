Lamborghini gives us another look at the Urus SUV production line

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lamborghini is about to launch an SUV based on its Urus concept from 2012.

The new SUV, which will keep the Urus name of the concept, will be unveiled on December 4 and should be on sale next year, as a 2019 model.

Prototypes spotted in the wild reveal a design that closely adheres to the lines of the striking concept. Lamborghini has now given us a look at some of the internals via a teaser video highlighting the vehicle’s production line in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy.

A similar video released in October gave us a look at the Urus’ main structure, known as a body-in-white. The latest one gives us a look at the vehicle’s drivetrain and chassis, which so far look to be top-shelf items.

2019 Lamborghini Urus spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo 2019 Lamborghini Urus spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo 2019 Lamborghini Urus spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Mounted up front is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. One of the primary reasons for going with a turbocharged engine is low-end grunt. This, says Lamborghini, was necessary for getting a bigger, heavier vehicle like an SUV off the line as quickly as one of the marque’s supercars. The low-end grunt will also prove handy in off-road situations, should an Urus owner actually choose to go off-road.

Expect the engine to paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Peak power should be around the 650-horsepower mark. About a year after launch, expect the Urus to receive a plug-in hybrid option pairing the V-8 with an electric motor. A similar setup features in the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, where it delivers 680 hp.

Also shown in the latest video is one of the available wheel patterns as well as some massive carbon-ceramic brake rotors clamped down by bright green calipers. The latter is likely sourced from brake expert Brembo.

Pricing for the Urus is expected to start below $200,000, making it the entry-level model for Lamborghini. No surprise then that Lamborghini is expecting around 3,500 annual sales, equal to the combined sales of its Huracán and Aventador last year.