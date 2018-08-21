Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-AMG's GT R track car by the looks of things is about to drop its top.

A GT R Roadster prototype was spotted recently at the Nürburgring and on some of the German race track's surrounding roads. It should arrive on the market next year alongside a mid-cycle update for AMG's standalone sports car due for the 2020 model year.

The GT R coupe, which starts at just under $160k, comes with 577 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque from AMG's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, or enough to deliver a 0-60 mph sprint of just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 198 mph. We could see power increased slightly as part of the GT's mid-cycle update, so we could be potentially looking at better performance once the GT R Roadster rolls in.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The convertible roof is a three-layered automated soft-top supported by a lightweight structure combining aluminum, magnesium and steel, which helps to keep the vehicle's center of gravity low. Additional roll-over protection is provided by an integrated aluminum cross-member, while an acoustic mat in the lining further improves noise comfort. The GT, GT S and GT C currently offer the option.

The GT R faces off against Porsche's 911 GT3, which also looks to be getting the drop-top treatment. Other rivals include the Audi R8 V10 Plus Spyder and a future Aston Martin Vantage Roadster.

For buyers with an insane thirst for performance, AMG is known to be cooking up a GT Black Series. This model is due in 2020, most likely as a 2021 model. AMG hasn't said much about the car apart from the fact it will be "really surprising."