An updated BMW 5-Series boasting a fresh look and new tech has been revealed. The most potent version revealed is the 523-horsepower M550i but there's still M5, M5 Competition and new M5 CS models in the pipeline.

The current fifth-generation Land Rover Discovery is approaching the midway point in its life cycle. An updated version boasting hybrid tech is on the way to keep things fresh and we've just spotted a prototype.

Bugatti describes its new Chiron Pur Sport as its most extreme hypercar yet. The $3.6 million heavy hitter has been designed for the track, and comes with enough leeway in its stability control that steering via the throttle is possible.

2021 BMW 5-Series luxury sedan pushes deeper into tech-heavy tomorrow

2021 Land Rover Discovery spy shots

Deep dive: How the Bugatti Chiron became the Chiron Pur Sport

2020 Ford Edge ST-Line revealed: All of the style, none of the power

Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance doubles down on tech sharing

Where will sales of electric cars, hybrids land after the vehicle-sales free fall?

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and cabriolet turn up the tech

2021 Buick Encore GX first drive: So many Encores, so little drama

2021 Acura TLX doubles down on handling hardware ahead of debut

Location is everything for high-power DC fast charging