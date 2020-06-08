Jeep plans to launch a large, upmarket SUV to take on the likes of the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator.

The new full-size SUV will revive Jeep's Wagoneer nameplate, and there will be both a standard Wagoneer and bigger, plusher Grand Wagoneer.

A prototype for the Wagoneer has just been spotted. It's expected to arrive on the market in 2021 as a 2022 model. The Grand Wagoneer should arrive around the same time.

2022 Jeep Wagoneer spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Even with the heavy camouflage gear, the Wagoneer already looks big and bold. Jeep's traditional multi-slat grille appears to be poking through the camouflage gear, and we can also see big, square-shaped wheel arches. One shot with a Grand Cherokee in the view gives us an idea of the relative size of the new Wagoneer. It's huge.

Another shot provides a glimpse of the interior which looks to feature a large infotainment screen in the center of the dash. This is likely the same 12-inch touchscreen display featured in the latest Ram 1500 pickup truck. Expect the Wagoneer's cabin to also be fitted with three rows of seats, providing space for seven or possibly eight.

The platform is the body-on-frame design found in the latest Ram pickups. The Wagoneer will feature independent rear suspension for adding comfort, though.

2022 Jeep Wagoneer spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Under the hood, the Wagoneer is likely to be offered with either a 3.6-liter V-6 and mild-hybrid setup or a 5.7-liter V-8 at launch. A plug-in hybrid option is likely planned and we could even see a high-performance option packing the Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 at some point. We know the Hellcat engine has been engineered for the platform, as it will make an appearance in the Ram 1500 Rebel TRX, also expected for 2022.

An 8-speed automatic should be standard across the range and buyers will likely be able to choose between rear- or 4-wheel drive.

Jeep has never really offered an upmarket SUV but the brand name is well recognized, perhaps more so than some of its rivals in emerging markets. This provides FCA with an opportunity to introduce a high-end Jeep even though it’s not a category one would expect to see the brand compete in.

2022 Jeep Wagoneer spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

SUV sales continue to enjoy strong growth all around the globe, and about half of these sales are made up of luxury models, so understandably there is a number of automakers rushing to capitalize on the demand. Even the likes of Aston Martin, Bentley and Rolls-Royce have entered the segment.

Production of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will be handled at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Warren Truck Assembly plant in Warren, Michigan. The plant currently builds the previous-generation Ram 1500 but will eventually swap to the Jeep SUVs.

Before the arrival of the Wagoneer, Jeep will introduce a redesigned Grand Cherokee which this time around will have both 2- and 3-row options.