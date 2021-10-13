The redesigned 2023 Honda Civic Type R has been spotted. Set to debut in 2022, the new hot hatch will stick to its tried and true formula of a massive rear wing, a 6-speed manual transmission, and a powerful turbo-4 powering the front wheels.

Audi's next electric vehicle will be a small crossover twinned with an electric Porsche Macan. The Audi will go by the name Q6 E-Tron, and fresh prototypes have been spotted in the wild.

A new Transformers movie is in the works and today we have our first look at some of the cars that will appear onscreen. The movie is a sequel to 2018's “Bumblebee” and is thought to take place in 1994, with many of the cars being of that vintage.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Honda Civic Type R spy shots and video: Redesigned hot hatch coming soon

2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron spy shots: Electric Porsche Macan's Audi twin spotted

Nissan Skyline GT-R set to star in new Transformers movie

2021 Ford F-150 joins Ram 1500 with Top Safety Pick

Jay Leno checks out Aptera's 1,000-mile EV

LG will pay GM $1.9B for Chevy Bolt EV battery recall

Lucid's DreamDrive driver-assist system features lidar, promises hands-free highway driving

Volvo recalls older S80, S60 sedans for airbag issue

Stellantis' Mirafiori plant to become EV hub, build electric Maseratis

Hyundai teams with Shell for more US hydrogen passenger-vehicle infrastructure