Hennessey's 1,000-horsepower Cadillac CTS-V hits the track and dyno

Cadillac's brute in a suit, the CTS-V, has been a regular at Hennessey's gym and now it's bristling with with 1,000 horsepower and 966 pound-feet of torque.

The standard CTS-V is certainly no slouch with its 640 hp, but Hennessey's HPE1000 version is simply an insane-o beast of a sedan. Just listen to the sound the thing makes as it storms Hennessey's track and dyno located in Sealy, Texas.

According to the tuner, the luxury sedan will now hit 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds at 135 mph. We're talking supercar-rivaling performance here.

Naturally, there's a long list of upgrades required to get the CTS-V's 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 spitting out 1,000 horses. It starts with adding a high-flow supercharger and new piping, which includes the exhaust starting from the manifold back.

2018 Hennessey HPE1000 Cadillac CTS-V Enlarge Photo

Then there's all the upgrades to the fuel system and internals to ensure the engine can handle the new power levels. Just some of the stock items swapped out for beefier replacements include the camshaft, valves (intake and exhaust), lifters and pushrods. Then there's an ECU reprogram and dyno tune to ensure it's all running smoothly.

Buyers will also need to upgrade the car's eight-speed automatic, Hennessey says.

When all is said and done, you should be looking at a super sedan capable of hitting over 200 mph. Does that sound crazy? Yes of course it does, and it's a number that we'll have to see to believe. Horsepower can solve a lot of problems, but you can't always overcome aerodynamics simply with more oomph. Regardless, the Hennessey team has taken a prior generation twin-turbocharged CTS-V coupe up to 221 mph, although it was packing an even more insane 1,226 hp.

If all of the high numbers are making your head spin, we should point out that Hennessey also offers a package for the CTS-V with only 757 hp.