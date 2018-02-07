2018 Lexus RX 450hL arrives with $51,615 starting price

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lexus was a little late to the 3-row crossover SUV party as the automaker only filled the gap last November when it rolled out the 2018 RX L, essentially a stretched version of the mid-size RX crossover with two additional seats.

So far Lexus has only shown the vehicle in RX 350L guise, but on Wednesday at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show the covers came off the RX 450hL hybrid.

It's available to order from April and is priced from $51,615, including destination.

That compares to a $48,665 starting price for the RX 350L. The entry-level RX 350L only has front-wheel drive, though. Add this option to the RX 350L and the price difference between it and the RX 450hL, which comes standard with all-wheel drive, is only $1,550.

The RX 450hL comes standard with second-row captain's chairs that provide easier access to the third row thanks to a center walkthrough. However, this can replaced with a second row with a 3-seat bench.

If you've got extra cash to burn, you can go for the RX 450hL with the Luxury Package for an extra $3,935. This adds semi-aniline leather, wood trim, an LED ambient lighting package, rear door sunshades, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Under the hood of the RX 450hL is a 3.5-liter V-6 working with two electric motors for a combined 308 horsepower. That compares with 290 hp in the RX 350L which features the same V-6 minus the electric motors. Drivers of the RX 450hL can also select an EV mode that enables the vehicle to run on the electric motors alone for short distances and at low speeds.

Lexus has not said if the longer version will suffer any fuel economy penalty from the 31 mpg city, 28 highway, 30 combined of the standard length RX 450h.

For more from the Chicago Auto Show, head to our dedicated hub.