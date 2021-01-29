The latest versions of Tesla's Model S and Model X feature a new steering wheel without any stalks for the indicators and transmission behind it. If you were wondering how someone would use those features, Elon Musk has come out to explain that the car will indicate and shift between park, reverse and drive all on its own.

A prototype for an updated Ford Expedition has been spotted ahead of the vehicle's likely debut later this year. The big SUV is due to receive new styling, a new dash, and possibly hybrid and off-road variants.

If you wanted to get your hands on one of Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus' 003 supercars, you still can. The company's official dealership, HK Motorcars, has one of the road-going 003S models for sale, priced at $2.5 million.

