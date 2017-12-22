BMW X7, Ford Ranger Raptor, Volkswagen Touareg: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



BMW’s X7 has reached the pre-production stage. The full-size, 3-row SUV is still a year out unfortunately, but official photos released by the automaker this week give us a good idea of what to expect.

Saleen’s S7 supercar went out of production in 2009, but the Californian company is building seven more examples with output pumped up to 1,300 horsepower. The announcement comes as Saleen prepares the launch of the new S1 sports car and kicks off a transformation into a mainstream brand for high-performance and luxury cars. Both models are shown here.

This week we learned that Ford will unleash a Ranger Raptor next February. The high-performance pickup truck hasn't been confirmed for the United States unfortunately, and it’s looking like we might miss out as rumors are circulating that the sole powertrain could be a diesel.

Chevrolet this week pulled a surprise reveal of its next-generation Silverado 1500. Due for the 2019 model year, the pickup features revised styling, but unfortunately that’s all we know about it because Chevy is saving the details for next month’s official debut in Detroit.

Another surprise this week was Jeep’s updated Cherokee, which is also set for a debut next month in Detroit. The vehicle takes on a more conservative look and, we’re told, more efficient powertrain options.

An example of Volkswagen’s next-generation Touareg devoid of any camouflage gear was spotted this week. The vehicle is set for a debut next April but sadly we’re unlikely to see it in the U.S. as VW is focused on the locally made Atlas here.

Another vehicle spied this week was BMW’s 8-Series coupe. The latest prototypes have shed a lot of the camouflage gear of earlier testers and reveal an aggressive look with a low profile and muscular stance.