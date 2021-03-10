Audi looks to be working on a full-size SUV. Such a vehicle is likely to be called the Q9 and target the likes of the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, as well as the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator.

The Hyundai Kona is the basis of the Hyundai N skunkworks' first dedicated performance crossover. It's set to debut this year with the same mechanical setup as the Veloster N, and yes we'll see it in the United States.

Dutch coachbuilder Niels van Roij Design has returned with another Ferrari-based shooting brake project. This time the company is building a 599-based shooting brake as a homage to the one-off Ferrari Daytona shooting brake of the 1970s.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Audi Q9 spy shots: Full-size SUV in the works?

Hyundai Kona N performance crossover coming to US in 2021

Niels van Roij Design returns with a modern take on the one-off Ferrari Daytona shooting brake

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country vs. 2021 Cadillac Escalade Platinum: Compare SUVs

Electric Jeep Wrangler headed to 2021 Moab Easter Safari likely to be called Magneto

VW plans to scale up process to recover 95% of EV batteries' raw materials

Ferrari reveals 2021 Formula One car days out from start of pre-season testing

Nissan recalls more than 800,000 Sentra sedans for brake light failure

Rare 2014 Falcon F7 supercar for sale

LG Chem reportedly plans to build Tesla-format batteries in US