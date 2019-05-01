Land Rover's flagship SUV, the Range Rover, soldiers on into the 2020 model year with some minor updates, key among them a new base powertrain.

Like we saw with the 2019 Range Rover Sport, the 2020 Range Rover swaps the old supercharged V-6 for a more powerful, more efficient turbocharged inline-6 as its base powertrain.

The new engine is a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 mated to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, and it offers outputs of 355 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque in base P360 guise and 395 hp and 406 lb-ft in sportier P400 guise. The latter is available exclusively with Land Rover's HSE trim and will see the Range Rover sprint to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds and top out at 130 mph.

Jaguar Land Rover inline-6 engine

The mild-hybrid system is essentially a beefed-up starter motor that can aid the engine during high loads and recover energy under braking and coasting. It also powers an electric compressor that helps build boost pressure before revs rise and the conventional turbocharger takes over.

Fuel economy hasn't been announced but Land Rover estimates the setup to be about 20 percent more efficient than the previous supercharged V-6.

Other powertrain options for the 2020 Range Rover carry over from the previous year. They include diesel, plug-in hybrid, and supercharged V-8 options, with outputs ranging from 254 to 557 hp.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

The 2020 Range Rover also benefits from a revised paint palette and new designs for the wheels.

Unfortunately, pricing is up, with the base sticker now starting at $92,195, including destination. This represents a $1,400 increase on the base price of the 2019 model.

Pricing for the complete range is listed below:

2020 Land Rover Range Rover P360 (inline-6 mild-hybrid) - $92,195

2020 Land Rover Range Rover D260 (V-6 diesel) - $92,995

2020 Land Rover Range Rover HSE P400e (inline-4 plug-in hybrid) - $97,245

2020 Land Rover Range Rover HSE P400 (inline-6 mild-hybrid) - $97,445

2020 Land Rover Range Rover HSE D260 (V-6 diesel) - $98,245

2020 Land Rover Range Rover HSE P525 (V-8) - $107,245

2020 Land Rover Range Rover HSE P525 LWB (V-8) - $111,245

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography P400e (inline-4 plug-in hybrid) - $131,595

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography P525 (V-8) - $145,095

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography P525 LWB (V-8) - $151,595

2020 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic (V-8) - $179,795

2020 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB (V-8) - $210,795

All prices include a $1,295 destination charge.