Tata H5X concept is Indian firm's first vehicle based on Jaguar Land Rover platform

Tata, famous for launching the world’s cheapest car, may soon have vehicles in its lineup based on platforms shared with vehicles from Jaguar Land Rover.

That's the message the Indian automaker wants to get across with the unveiling of the H5X concept on Wednesday at the 2018 Auto Expo currently underway in Delhi, India.

The H5X is based on a modified version of the LR-MS platform found in Land Rover's Discovery Sport and destined for the next-generation Range Rover Evoque. Tata says its version of the platform, which the automaker is calling the Omega-Arc, has been modified to suit conditions in India.

2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport

Tata, of course, is the parent company of Jaguar Land Rover, and the Indian automaker has said in the past it hopes to eventually build world-class vehicles to sell across the globe under its Tata brand. The sharing of platforms across brands is today common in the auto industry so it's surprising it's taken Tata this long. Recall, the automaker took over the Jaguar and Land Rover brands from Ford in 2008.

The H5X is a small SUV that Tata says provides a glimpse at the automaker's design language and technologies pegged for future models. Power comes from a small capacity diesel engine and in the cabin there is a modern design with premium materials and multiple digital screens.

Note, this isn't a one-way street as Jaguar Land Rover could end up borrowing a platform from its Indian parent. Tata also showed off a compact hatch concept dubbed the 45X, which is based on a separate platform called the Alpha-Arc. This platform is described as lightweight, flexible and agile and could potentially underpin models from Jaguar Land Rover smaller than what the automaker currently offers.