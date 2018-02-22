2019 Fiat 500X spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Jeep Renegade's Italian cousin, the Fiat 500X, is about to receive a round of updates.

A prototype for the updated 500X has been spotted testing. And in some of the spy shots, you can also spot a prototype for an updated Renegade. Both are expected to be introduced for the 2019 model year.

With the updated 500X, we can look forward to a few tweaks to the exterior such as the adoption of new internals for the lights and new front and rear fascias.

There will be some tweaks inside as well. On the prototype, we can see new designs for the steering wheel and instrument cluster. Considering the 500X's interior was just enhanced for 2018 with the addition of a standard 7.0-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, we're not expecting any changes in this regard.

The 500X is currently offered with two powertrain options: a 160-horsepower 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 and a 180-hp 2.4-liter inline-4. The former is only offered with front-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual, while the latter is offered with front- or all-wheel drive, as well as 9-speed automatic. It's not clear yet what Fiat is planning for the updated model.