Audi's second-generation Q7 has reached the midway point in its life cycle and to keep the vehicle looking and feeling fresh, the automaker has introduced a round of updates.

The updates have been introduced for the 2020 model year and while they are substantial, the price of the Q7 has barely budged. You'll be able to drive away in one from ‭$55,795, including destination. That up $1,250 on the price of the 2019 model.

The price is for the entry-level Q7 45 which comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque.

Above this is the Q7 55 priced from $61,795, including destination. This model comes with ‬a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 good for 335 hp and 369 lb-ft.

The big news for 2020 is the introduction of an SQ7 for the first time here in the United States. This model comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with 500 hp and 568 lb-ft on tap. Pricing for this model is yet to be announced.

2020 Audi SQ7

With all Q7s, an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard.

The 2020 Q7 features minor tweaks on the outside but in the cabin Audi really shook things up. While a digital instrument cluster is still standard, the previous center stack has been replaced by two screens. These control almost every vehicle function, with a tactile and acoustic click confirming when a finger activates a function.

Audi's infotainment system, known as MMI, has also been upgraded with natural-speak voice activation, as well as Amazon Alexa and multiple apps including navigation with Google Earth. The suite of electronic driver-assist technologies has also been expanded. A new item is an emergency assist feature that can bring the vehicle to a safe stop if the driver is inactive.

Some of the 2020 Q7's worthwhile options include adaptive air suspension, four-wheel steering, and a tow package for a 7,700-pound tow rating. Laser lights, 20-inch wheels (19-inch standard), a surround-view camera, and a Bang & Olufsen audio system with 23 speakers are also all available.

While the Q7 remains a solid option, Audi has two worthy alternatives also arriving for 2020. We're talking about the A6 Allroad and RS 6 Avant, though be prepared to pay a premium for the wagon duo.