Audi's second-generation Q7 has reached the midway point in its life cycle and to keep the vehicle looking and feeling fresh, the automaker has introduced a round of updates.

The updates are being introduced for the 2020 model year and while they are substantial, the price of the Q7 has barely budged—on a like-for-like basis. We say that because the 2020 Q7 range no longer features the previously available Q7 45 grade, which came with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, and instead now starts with the Q7 55 grade, which is fitted with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6.

The 2020 Q7 55 is priced from $61,795, including destination, which is less than a $1,000 more than the price of the 2019 Q7 55. The engine is a carryover but delivers 44 pound-feet of extra torque now, with peak output registering at 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet. An 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are also still standard.

It isn't clear if Audi will add back the Q7 45 at a later date. For 2019, the Q7 45 started at a little under $55,000.

2020 Audi Q7

The 2020 Q7 features minor tweaks on the outside but in the cabin Audi really shook things up. While a digital instrument cluster is still standard, the previous center stack has been replaced by two screens. These control almost every vehicle function, with a tactile and acoustic click confirming when a finger activates a function.

Audi's infotainment system, known as MMI, has also been upgraded with natural-speak voice activation, as well as Amazon Alexa and multiple apps including navigation with Google Earth. The suite of electronic driver-assist technologies has also been expanded. A new item is an emergency assist feature that can bring the vehicle to a safe stop if the driver is inactive.

Some of the 2020 Q7's worthwhile options include adaptive air suspension, four-wheel steering, and a tow package for a 7,700-pound tow rating. Laser lights, 20-inch wheels (19-inch standard), a surround-view camera, and a Bang & Olufsen audio system with 23 speakers are also all available.

While the Q7 remains a solid option, Audi has two worthy alternatives also arriving for 2020. We're talking about the A6 Allroad and RS 6 Avant, though be prepared to pay a premium for the wagon duo.