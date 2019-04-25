Mercedes-AMG’s GT has just been updated, but a bigger, badder and presumably faster version of the Affalterbach tuner’s standalone sports car has been spotted testing at the Nürburgring and on some surrounding streets.

The car looks like the track-focused GT R Pro, but there are clues that suggest we’re looking a tester for something even more hardcore. We’re talking about a GT Black Series, a car AMG boss Tobias Moers has said will be ready for sale in 2020. This means we’ll likely see it introduced as a 2021 model.

Developing a Black Series model isn’t just about dialing up the juice. Some readers will recall that the SLS AMG Black Series actually had less torque than the standard model.

If we were to hazard a guess, expect aerodynamic enhancements, weight reduction, race-bred suspension, and a suitably angrier look. We know the tester shown here features a roll cage and a lightweight, plexiglass rear windshield.

If you look closely in some of the shots, you’ll also notice the central exhaust pipe normally found on the GT R has been removed. Instead, there are two exhaust pipes, one on either side of the rear. They’re hidden behind the diffuser. Such a design is common to AMG's GT4 race car.

Under the hood will be the familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. It delivers 603 horsepower and 664 pound-feet in AMG's GT 4-Door Coupe super sedan, and such an output should be more than adequate to fling about the GT Black Series, although there are rumors we could see as much as 700 hp, perhaps with the aid of some electrification. The GT R Pro is already one of the fastest rear-wheel-drive production cars around the ‘Ring, with a time of 7:04.63, and it only has 577 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.

In the car’s cross hairs will be Porsche’s 911 GT2 RS. Pretty much every other 911 variant is kept in check by the GT R Pro, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the GT Black Series has what it takes to tackle the flagship 911. Other potential targets include McLaren's 600LT and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.