Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, BMW 9-Series, Salaff C2 supercar: Today's Car News

The first photo of Lamborghini's Aventador SVJ has surfaced ahead of the car's debut during this weekend's Monterey Car Week. The SVJ's V-12 has been tuned to deliver 760 horsepower, which was enough to see it claim the production car lap record at the Nürburgring in July.

The design chief for the BMW Group has hinted at new BMW models positioned above the 8-Series. One option said to be on the table is a coupe-like sedan sitting in the same league as the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

There's a new American design house and coachbuilder by the name of Salaff. The company is using Monterey Car Week to present its first product, a supercar based on the bones of a Lamborghini Gallardo.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

