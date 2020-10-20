BMW unveiled a new M4 in September and now we have spy shots of the car's convertible variant.

The M4 coupe is due in showrooms next March, which is when BMW's new 4-Series Convertible is set to arrive. This M4 Convertible should arrive shortly thereafter.

We know this latest prototype is for the M4 Convertible because of the aggressive front fascia, pumped fenders, and lowered ride height. There's also no missing the uprated wheels and brakes, as well as BMW M's signature quad-exhaust tip design.

Under the hood sits a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6. From the M4 coupe we know the engine delivers 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque in base grade and 503 hp and 479 lb-ft in Competition grade.

2021 BMW M4 2021 BMW M4 2021 BMW M4 2021 BMW M4

With the latest M4 (and M3), BMW is also offering the option of all-wheel drive for the first time. It's the same M xDrive setup with driver-selectable rear-wheel drive that debuted in the 2018 M5. The setup relies on a transfer case to split torque between the front and rear axles. A rear differential then further splits torque between the rear wheels.

In the case of the M4 coupe, AWD is limited to the Competition grade while the base grade comes with rear-wheel drive only. The Competition grade comes standard with RWD and is available with AWD. The Competition grade also comes exclusively with an 8-speed automatic whereas the base grade comes exclusively with a 6-speed manual. It's likely the same will apply for the M4 Convertible.

2021 BMW M4 Convertible spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The new M4 coupe is priced to start from $72,795. The convertible should run at a slight premium.

There are still more members of BMW's new 4-Series family in the works. A battery-electric i4 is coming in 2021 with up to 523 hp. A new 4-Series Gran Coupe is also coming and may spawn an M4 Gran Coupe variant this time around.