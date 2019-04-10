A new generation of the 911 has arrived, the 992, but the previous 991 generation has one more variant to spawn: the Speedster.

The limited-edition model was previewed in concept form last June as part of Porsche's 70th anniversary celebrations and later confirmed for production at the 2018 Paris International Motor Show last October.

We can now reveal that the production model will debut at next week's 2019 New York International Auto Show. An invite sent in by a reader to CarBuzz revealed that the car will be shown at a private event on April 18. That's one day after the opening of the New York show.

Prototypes for the Speedster have been testing for over a year. They show unique treatments like a double-bubble rear deck as well as a streamlined soft-top roof. The windshield is also more raked than on regular 911 variants.

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The basis for the Speedster is thought to be the 911 GT3 Touring, meaning the car should come with a 4.0-liter flat-6 delivering 500 horsepower to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission.

Just 1,948 examples will be built, the number representing the year Porsche's first sports car, the 356, received its registration, and customers will be able to add heritage-inspired liveries via the Porsche Exclusive personalization department. The Speedster concept hints at what's to come.

Some readers will recall that Porsche launched a 997-generation Speedster in 2010 to mark the impending arrival of the 991, so it looks like the launch of the Speedster as a farewell model is starting to become a trend.

For more New York auto show coverage, head to our dedicated