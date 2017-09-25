Subaru BRZ STI Sport confirmed for 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Subaru BRZ STI Sport Enlarge Photo

The star of Subaru’s stand at next month’s 2017 Tokyo Motor Show will be a sporty sedan concept that may just hint at the next-generation WRX.

However, the automaker will also present a new version of its BRZ: the BRZ STI Sport.

Before you get too excited note that the BRZ STI Sport isn’t a dedicated model from Subaru’s official performance partner. Instead, it’s a limited-edition offering fitted with a few STI enhancements designed to improve ride quality and handling stability.

The enhancements include a more rigid body, specific suspension tuning, and a few exterior touches. The car also comes in a unique paint finish called Cool Gray.

We’re unlikely to see the BRZ STI Sport in the United States but we’ll get something similar in the form of the 2018 BRZ tS. The tS model amps up the fun factor with a more aggressive aero package and stiffer suspension.

The Tokyo Motor Show gets underway on October 25. To follow our coverage on the event, head to our dedicated hub.