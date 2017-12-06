Porsche Mission E spied, Morgan Aero GT teased, Jaguar F-Type tested: Today’s Car News

News
2020 Porsche ‘Mission E’ electric sedan spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
The production version of Porsche’s Mission E concept from 2015 has been spotted again. The electric sport sedan is due on sale in 2019 and should have a range of 300 miles and charging time as little as 15 minutes.
Morgan is just a few months out from unveiling its most extreme road car to date. Called the Aero GT, the car has been developed using lessons learned in motorsport and will have 367 horsepower on tap.
Jaguar’s F-Type has just been updated and we’ve got a first drive review for you. The updated F-Type has a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 as its base option, and it’s a motor that certainly shouldn’t be overlooked.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
