Porsche Mission E spied, Morgan Aero GT teased, Jaguar F-Type tested: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Porsche ‘Mission E’ electric sedan spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The production version of Porsche’s Mission E concept from 2015 has been spotted again. The electric sport sedan is due on sale in 2019 and should have a range of 300 miles and charging time as little as 15 minutes.

Morgan is just a few months out from unveiling its most extreme road car to date. Called the Aero GT, the car has been developed using lessons learned in motorsport and will have 367 horsepower on tap.

Jaguar’s F-Type has just been updated and we’ve got a first drive review for you. The updated F-Type has a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 as its base option, and it’s a motor that certainly shouldn’t be overlooked.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Porsche 'Mission E' spy shots and video

Morgan teases its most extreme road car to date

2018 Jaguar F-Type first drive review: fulfilling the mission

College bars, stadiums top Uber's 2017 most visited destinations

Spyker celebrates end of C8 Aileron production

Fiat Chrysler seeks Hyundai partnership for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

2020 Audi TT spy shots

Uber's wild ride gives Lyft a lift

Lexus LF-1 Limitless crossover concept teased ahead of Detroit debut

Exxon isn't afraid of electric cars: only 6 percent of global vehicles by 2040, it says