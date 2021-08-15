A chance to own one of the ultimate Paganis is here, at least for those buyers with pockets deep enough to afford the almost certain multimillion-dollar price tag.

RM Sotheby's is offering a Pagani Zonda R Evolution via private sale, one of only a handful of such cars in existence and one of only a few in the entire Zonda line made available via public sale.

Not to be mistaken with the similarly rare Zonda Revolucion, the Zonda R Evolution represents an upgrade handled by Pagani for some owners of the earlier Zonda R. The upgrade brought the Zonda R's specification closer to that of the Zonda Revolucion, with the key change being 50 extra hp to bring the total to 800 horses.

There were also new dive planes added on the front fascia as well as a secondary rear wing slotting below the existing wing. Lighter magnesium alloys also made the cut.

Pagani Zonda R Evolution - Photo credit: RM Sotheby's

This particular Zonda R Evolution started out life as car number five of the original 15 Zonda Rs built. Like most collectable cars, it's barely been driven since it left the factory in 2010, with the odometer reading just 632 miles.

The listing doesn't state whether the car can be legally driven on the street, though the Zonda R and Zonda Revolucion were never certified as they were sold as track cars. British motorsport and engineering company Lanzante has made at least one Zonda Revolucion street-legal, though.

Interestingly, rival auction house BH Auction announced in May that it had a Zonda Revolucion for sale. Just five of those cars were built.

The Zonda R made its debut in 2009 and quickly proved itself to be one of the fastest cars in the world, lapping the Nürburgring in a time of 6:47 the following year. It is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V-12, and originally served as a test bed for technologies that ended up in the Zonda's successor, the current Huayra. Similarly, the Huayra spawned its own R version this year, pointing to the Huayra's successor coming in the not too distant future.