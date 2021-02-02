Whether you’re a fan or not, Lamborghini's Urus SUV has proven to be a huge hit for the Italian marque.

Despite the pandemic, Lamborghini managed to deliver 7,430 vehicles in 2020, with 59% percent of these being the Urus. The exact number was 4,391 of the SUVs.

It looks like Lamborghini is now preparing a facelift for the Urus to keep sales brimming, as a prototype has been spotted. We'll likely see the updated SUV arrive in late 2021 or early the following year as a 2023 model. The Urus first hit the market in 2018 as a 2019 model.

The prototype wears a lot of camouflage gear but we can clearly see a new front fascia with what looks to be additional vents at the outer edges. These are known as air curtains, and help direct air flow around the flanks of the vehicle.

2023 Lamborghini Urus facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

There are also likely to be some tweaks inside. Top of the list is likely to be an updated infotainment system. We could also see some more advanced electronic driver-assist features added.

Lamborghini hasn't mentioned plans for an updated Urus, though the automaker has confirmed we'll see an additional powertrain offered at some point, likely a plug-in hybrid. It's possible a hybrid option is introduced with this update. The likely bet is the same system featured in the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, whose MLB Evo platform also underpins the Urus. The system generates 670 hp from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 and electric motor.

The Urus currently comes exclusively with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that delivers 641 hp. It's enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in about 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 189 mph.

As for a hardcore Urus along the lines of a Performante or SV, Lamborghini remains quiet. The closest we've got to such a vehicle is the Urus ST-X race car.