Despite his best attempts to get the first example of Acura's second-generation NSX, comedian and car lover Jerry Seinfeld was only able to end up with the keys to the fourth example off the line—and now the car can be yours.

Yes, you're looking at the 2017 Acura NSX with the VIN ending in 004, and it's currently up for auction on Bring A Trailer.

The car, which has just 2,600 miles on the clock, was bought by Seinfeld but not for his own collection. Instead, Seinfeld gifted the car to fellow comedian Bob Einstein who passed away in January. The car is being sold as part of an estate sale.

Included in the sale is a clean Carfax report and Californian title, as well as the car's original sticker which shows a final price of $200,500. Just over $42,000 of that figure is due to options, some of which, like the carbon-ceramic brake package, cost over $9,000. The exterior paint is Nord Gray and the interior is lined in Saddle brown leather.

Like all examples of the second-generation NSX, the car is powered by a sophisticated powertrain combining a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with three electric motors for a total 573 horsepower and 476 pound-feet of torque. Two of the electric motors add traction at the front wheels while the engine, mated to a 9-speed dual-clutch transmission and the third electric motor, drives the rear wheels. The 0-60 mph time takes you around 3.0 seconds or less and the top speed is estimated at 191 mph.

In case you're wondering who actually took delivery of the first example of the second-generation NSX, the honor goes to Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and founder of Hendrick Automotive Group. He paid $1.2 million for the privilege at a 2016 charity auction.