There's a redesigned BMW 3-Series in showrooms, and the small sport sedan has just spawned a wagon variant, which BMW in the United States refers to as a Sports Wagon. In other markets the 3-Series Sports Wagon is called a Touring.

While it was initially thought the new 3-Series Sports Wagon would arrive in U.S. showrooms this year as a 2020 model, we've heard that the longroof is no longer planned for our market. That's a real shame as the latest generation is quite the looker, and there are rumors it may receive the M3 treatment as well.

As was the case with the new 3-Series sedan, the Sports Wagon is bigger than its predecessor. The length is up 3 inches to 185 inches, with the wheelbase up 1.6 inches to 112 inches. The width is also up 0.6 inches to 72 inches, resulting in a wider track that lends the car a powerful stance and adds to its handling capabilities.

2020 BMW 3-Series Sports Wagon

The bigger dimensions also mean interior space is up. Load capacity rises to 53 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded flat. An electronic control for the rear seats can be added, as can anti-slip rails integrated into the trunk floor. These automatically extend when the tailgate is closed in order to prevent any cargo from sliding around.

Depending on the market, the new 3-Series Sports Wagon comes with up to five powertrian options, including gas and diesel units. The most potent is a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 featuring in an M340i xDrive, with the engine delivering 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

The vehicle also gets a new lift-related suspension damping system as standard. The system constantly adjusts the damper firmness depending on changes to spring travel. The result is a smoother feeling for occupants when the vehicle is, for example, covering bumpy surfaces or cornering hard.