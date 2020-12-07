It’s been two years since we first saw the current 992-generation Porsche 911 make its world debut. Incredibly, we're yet to see any racing variant.

Well, that’s only half true as we already brought you spy shots of the 992-gen 911's GT3 R race car, which was spotted testing at a secret location in Germany.

Now Porsche has released teasers for the 992-gen 911's GT3 Cup race car, which the automaker has confirmed will be ready for the 2021 motorsport season.

Teaser for 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car

The GT3 Cup is the race car most closely related to the 911 GT3 road car, the new version of which is due for a reveal in early 2021. The GT3 R mentioned above is related to the 911 GT3 RS road car and should be ready in time for the 2022 motorsport season, if not earlier. The new GT3 RS will also arrive about then. There should also be a new 911 RSR at some point, a race car without a road-going counterpart.

Work on the latest GT3 Cup began in 2018, with Porsche taking feedback from teams running the previous generation in endurance and club sport events around the globe. Since then a handful of prototypes have been built, with development mostly taking place at racetracks in Germany, though also at Italy's Monza.

No details have been released but we can expect the race car to pack a version of the new GT3's 4.0-liter flat-6. In the road car, the engine will deliver a bit over 500 horsepower and be mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or 8-speed dual-clutch unit. In the race car, there is likely to be a sequential unit with paddle shifters.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We can also see that the GT3 Cup racer features a rear wing with swan necks struts, a design that will also make it to the road car albeit in tamer form. The side intakes and extra vents on the hood of the GT3 Cup are unique to the race car however, as is its track-scraping ride height.

Porsche said technical details on the GT3 Cup will be released December 12.

There have been 4,251 examples of the GT3 Cup built since the first one was rolled out in 1998. This makes it the most-produced GT race car in the world.