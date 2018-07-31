2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class spy shots and video

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz engineers are approaching the final stages of testing prototypes for a redesigned B-Class minivan.

The car represents just one of eight body styles Mercedes plans for its new-generation compact car family, the first two members of which are the redesigned A-Class hatchback and new A-Class sedan.

Others will include replacements for the CLA, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA, as well as some more new additions such as a GLB SUV and EQA electric car. The first to reach the United States will be the A-Class sedan, which goes on sale here late this year as a 2019 model and with an expected starting price as low as $30,000.

We expect the new B-Class to be revealed late this year or early next. However, don’t expect it to see it in the U.S. this time around. We received the current B-Class in electric guise only but the car was dropped after the 2017 model year to make way, eventually, for the aforementioned EQA.

Despite its stodgy image, the B-Class is a vital model in Mercedes’ portfolio, particularly in Europe where its higher seating position appeals to older buyers, and its spacious cabin to young families.

Underpinning Mercedes’ new-generation compact car family is an updated version of the automaker’s MFA (Modular Front-drive Architecture) platform. Aptly dubbed MFA2, the updated platform brings weight savings plus the capacity for alternative drivetrains. A plug-in hybrid option will join the standard gas and diesel inline-4s that will be offered in the new B-Class.

2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The MFA2-based cars also benefit from a much more advanced interface. Dubbed MBUX, short for Mercedes-Benz User Experience, the new interface features digital screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, much like on the pricier E-Class and S-Class models. However, there's also touch capability for the infotainment screen and you'll also be able to use natural speech to control many vehicle functions.

The B-Class’ only direct rival is BMW’s 2-Series Active. There are, of course, a handful of non-premium alternatives. Examples include the Fiat 500L, Ford B-Max, Opel Meriva and Volkswagen Touran.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.