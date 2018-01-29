Mercedes teases new A-Class ahead of Feb. 2 debut

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz will reveal a new A-Class, the first member of its next-generation compact car family, during a special event in Amsterdam on February 2, 2018.

And to build the excitement the automaker has released a teaser video that confirms we're looking at the A-Class hatchback.

What hasn't been revealed is whether we'll see the new A-Class in hatchback form only, or if a new sedan form will join it; it's possible we'll be treated to both as prototypes for the two body styles have been seen for a while.

2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Yes, Mercedes' next-generation compact car family is set to receive a sedan body style, and we should see it in the United States in the fall of 2018 as the Three-Pointed Star's new entry-level option. We're not talking about a repeat of the CLA but a roomier, notchback sedan. A coupe-like CLA will stick around, though.

Underpinning the new A-Class is an updated version of the MFA (Modular Front-drive Architecture) platform used by Mercedes for its current compacts. Referred to as MFA2, the updated platform brings weight savings plus the capacity for alternative drivetrains. Standard powertrains should be turbocharged inline-4s. There should also be a high-performance inline-4 for an eventual 45-series model from AMG. It could have as much as 400 hp.

The MFA2-based cars also benefit from a much more advanced interface. Dubbed MBUX, short for Mercedes-Benz User Experience, the new interface features digital screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, much like on the pricier E-Class and S-Class models. However, there's also touch capability for the infotainment screen and you'll also be able to use natural speech to control many vehicle functions.

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Mercedes' next-generation compact car family will have eight members in total. Beyond replacements for the current A-Class hatchback, B-Class minivan, GLA SUV, and CLA and CLA Shooting Brake coupe-like models, we'll see the A-Cass sedan, GLB rugged SUV, and EQA electric hatchback.

The general syling for the range was previewed by Mercedes' A Sedan concept unveiled at the 2017 Shanghai auto show.

Stay tuned for this Friday's debut.