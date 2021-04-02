A Chevrolet Corvette raced by Briggs Cunningham in the 1960 24 Hours of Le Mans is coming up for sale.

Auction house RM Sotheby's has confirmed that the number 1 Corvette raced by Cunningham and William Kimberly, once thought lost forever, will go under the hammer on May 22 at a sale in Amelia Island, Florida. It's being offered without reserve and will likely end up selling for over $1 million.

The car, which bears chassis no. 00867S103535, crashed on lap 32 of the Le Mans race so never ended up finishing. The team, run by Cunningham, entered three Corvettes and the no. 3 car, driven by John Fitch and Bob Grossman, was the most successful, having won its class.

Briggs Cunningham Chevrolet Corvettes at the 1960 24 Hours of Le Mans

While the whereabouts of the no. 2 and no. 3 cars have always been known, the no. 1 was missing for decades until it was finally found in 2012 sitting in storage in St. Petersburg, Florida. As is often the case with such finds, there was some dispute over who was the actual owner, though it looks like that has been sorted.

The RM Sotheby's sale will coincide with the annual Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance which this year runs May 20-23.

Other impressive cars set for the sale include a 1929 Duesenberg Model J, 1930 Cadillac V-16, 1948 Talbot-Lago T26, and 1981 March 811 Formula One race car.