2019 Porsche Macan spy shots and video

Like the Cayenne before it, the Macan has been a huge hit for Porsche. It’s the marque’s most popular model, with more than 97,000 delivered in 2017 alone.

Having been introduced for 2015, the Macan is now at the midway point in its life cycle. To keep sales brimming, Porsche will implement a subtle update.

A prototype for the updated Macan has been spotted again, and this time there's virtually no camouflage gear left. This means the debut can't be far.

The latest prototype is for the Macan Turbo and reveals that a new grille and front fascia will be implemented. The internal of the headlights have been updated and the taillights, while still covered, appear to feature a design similar to what's found on the latest Cayenne.

Shots of the cabin reveal that the interior has also been tweaked, with a new infotainment screen and controls added. The system should be similar to the one that debuted in the 2017 Panamera.

It’s not clear what Porsche has in store for the Macan’s powertrains. One possibility is that we see a plug-in hybrid option added, most likely pairing a V-6 with an electric motor integrated with the transmission. We don't expect the Macan S Diesel offered overseas to make it here, due to the Volkswagen Group’s retreat from diesels.

Look for a debut in the coming months. An appearance at the 2018 Paris auto show in October is a strong possibility.

The first examples should arrive in showrooms by the end of the year as 2019 models.