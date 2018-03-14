2019 Toyota RAV4 teased ahead of 2018 New York auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2019 Toyota RAV4 debuting at 2018 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

Toyota will use this month's 2018 New York International Auto Show to introduce its all-new, fifth-generation RAV4.

No information has been released apart from a teaser showing the silhouette of the upcoming small SUV.

The introduction of the new RAV4 follows last week's reveal of the all-new, 12th-generation Corolla in hatchback guise at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. Toyota is yet to confirm the new Corolla hatch for the United States (the current model is sold here as a Corolla iM) but we'll definitely be seeing a new Corolla sedan in the not too distant future.

Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) modular platform Enlarge Photo

Expect the new RAV4 to be mechanically similar to the new Corolla. This means TNGA modular platform underpinnings and inline-4 engines, some coupled with electric motors in hybrid guise. An 8-speed transmission is also likely to replace the current model’s 6-speed, and improved fuel economy is also expected.

The RAV4 is Toyota's best-selling nameplate right now, so the new model's reveal is a huge deal for the Japanese automaker. The RAV4 was the fourth best-selling vehicle in the United States in 2017, with buyers snapping up 407,594 examples. Ahead of it were the Ram, Silverado and F-Series pickups.

The N.Y. auto show starts March 28. To learn about other vehicles debuting at the show, head to our dedicated hub.