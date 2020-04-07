Volkswagen is working on an updated Tiguan that's likely to bring new R and plug-in hybrid variants. The latest prototypes are wearing barely any camouflage gear which means the debut can't be far.

Photos from 1966 show Ford designers working on a mid-engine Mustang. Unfortunately, it's not clear if the car was completed and we may never find out, as no one at Ford seems to remember the car. The automaker is hopeful fans will be able to clue it in on the car's identity.

Remember the GT-R-powered Nissan Juke-R from early last decade? Just five examples of the 690-horsepower beast were built, and one of them is currently up for sale. It's the last one in public hands as two others have been wrecked and the remaining two are owned by Nissan.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

