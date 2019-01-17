Volvo V40 hatch will likely be replaced by a crossover

Follow Viknesh



Volvo 40.2 concept

Volvo's handsome V40 compact hatchback sold overseas won't get a repeat.

That's according to the Swedish brand's European boss, Lex Kerssemakers, who has revealed that Volvo will replace the V40 with a high-riding model of some sort.

2017 Volvo V40

“We need to do something more creative, which is why we decided not to replace the V40 directly,” Kerssemakers told Autocar in an interview published Thursday.

Volvo already sells the XC40 crossover SUV in the compact class. This means a new high-riding model will likely feature a different body style.

A likely bet is a crossover with coupe-like styling, something Volvo sister brand Lynk & Co. is already developing on the CMA modular platform both brands use for their compact cars. Another alternative is a high-riding sedan, something Volvo previewed in 2016 with the 40.2 concept car.

The V40 arrived in 2012 and is the last model not based on either the CMA or larger SPA modular platforms. Volvo will end production of the car later this year, but it isn't clear when its replacement will arrive. However, Kerssemakers in his interview with Autocar said that Volvo will need to add a new body style to its compact range in the next two to three years.