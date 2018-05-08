Mercedes G-Class review, Lotus Esprit rumors, Putin's limo: Today's Car News

May 8, 2018
2019 Mercedes-Benz G500

2019 Mercedes-Benz G500

There's a new G-Class headed to showrooms, and it represents the first true redesign of the boxy SUV since the original civilian version made its debut 40 years ago. We recently got to spend some time behind the wheel of the new G-Class, in both G550 and G63 trim.

Lotus is working on two new sports cars as well as an SUV. One of the sports cars is tipped to be a proper supercar in the mold of the old Esprit. It's said to be coming in 2020.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken delivery of a new, locally made and developed presidential limo. It's made by the firm Sollers, which is selling it under the new brand Aurus.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 and AMG G63 first drive review: flying bricks and off-road tricks

Lotus Esprit supercar may get reprise in sports car company's latest plans

Putin takes delivery of his new presidential limo

6 things you need to know about towing with the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT

Watch lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano melt a Mustang

Elio update: Overstock gives 84-mpg automaker a shot, with a cryptocurrency twist

Japanese automakers partner on solid-state batteries in EV race

Despite rumors, 2019 Chevrolet Sonic to return to showrooms

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe gets Edition 1 treatment

Battery shortage interrupts Hyundai Ioniq Electric sales

