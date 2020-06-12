Porsche has introduced a new Cayenne GTS to help bridge the performance gap between the S and Turbo grades. It's available for both the regular Cayenne and new Cayenne Coupe and comes with a twin-turbocharged V-8 under the hood.

A new generation of the Lexus IS is just around the corner. A teaser video provides a few glimpses at the car which is due to be revealed in full on June 15.

The next generation of BMW's 4-Series has been spotted, in its convertible body style. In case you were wondering, the convertible will also feature the oversized grille found on the 4-Series coupe.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupe arrive with 453 horsepower

2021 Lexus IS debut postponed to June 15

2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible spy shots and video

Review update: 2020 Genesis G70 makes case for sport sedan glory

First look at “Gran Turismo 7” coming for the Sony PlayStation 5

Volkswagen ID 3 delayed to September for first European deliveries

Singapore, Japanese and Azerbaijan F1 races canceled for 2020

Ford recalls nearly 350,000 F-150 pickup trucks for brake issue

A 911 Targa crafted by Singer visits Jay Leno's Garage

BMW invests in company aiming to produce zero net carbon gasoline