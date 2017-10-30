600-horsepower Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 debuts at SEMA

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Remember when Hennessey Performance revealed the utterly bonkers VelociRaptor 6x6 a year ago and announced plans to build it?

Well, the company wasn’t kidding as it rolled out the first example on Tuesday at the 2017 SEMA show.

Based on the F-150 Raptor SuperCrew, the VelociRaptor 6x6 is 4-door performance pickup with locking rear axles, upgraded Fox suspension, custom 20-inch wheels, off-road tires, flared wheel arches, a sport bar and LED lights.

Yes, it’s a big, hulking truck, and yes it’s entirely worthy of competing against equally nutty 6-wheelers from across the pond such as the Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 and Kahn Design Flying Huntsman 110 WB 6x6.

2017 Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Twin Turbo based on the Ford F-150 Raptor Enlarge Photo

But for a little more than the $295,000 starting price, which by the way includes the cost of the donor Raptor, you can turn the VelociRaptor 6x6 into a 6-wheeled super-machine. For the additional cost of $22,500, Hennessey will tune the Raptor’s 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 so that it delivers 605 horsepower and 622 pound-feet of torque, up from the stock 450 hp and 510 lb-ft rating.

The upgrade, which is also available for 4-wheeled Raptors, includes custom turbochargers, a high-flow exhaust system, a bigger intercooler, and full ECU tuning. For buyers with really deep pockets, Hennessey also offers an upgraded Brembo brake package, larger wheels, and interior upgrades.

The VelociRaptor 6x6 is available to order directly from Hennessey or through select Ford dealers.

Hennessey has much more at the SEMA show, including the new Venom F5 hypercar. For more from the show, head to our dedicated hub.