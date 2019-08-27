BMW unveiled the latest in its armored vehicle lineup Tuesday, the X5 Protection VR6, offering private individuals and persons at risk "customized protection against violent attacks, kidnapping or organized crime."

Not only will this factory-built X5 withstand a blast from more than 30 pounds of TNT, it will also resist bullets up to a caliber of 7.62x39 (à la the M43 cartridge used in the AK-47 rifle). This is an all-inclusive rating, accounting for both the metal and glass components of the X5's exterior.

The X5 Protection VR6's designation means that it conforms to the VR6 standard as established by Europe's Associations of Testing Institutes for Attack Resistant Materials and Constructions (VPAM), which certifies vehicles basted on bullet and explosive resistance.

2020 BMW X5 Protection VR6 2020 BMW X5 Protection VR6 2020 BMW X5 Protection VR6

This VR (or "vehicle resistance") classification system is a composite of body and glass resistance and aims to provide a holistic measurement of the vehicle's protection capabilities, which is reflected in the fact that the X5's underbody can withstand the blast from a German DM51 hand grenade.

That underbody is covered by an aluminum splinter shield, while the the armored passenger compartment is protected by pieces of molded high-strength steel.

If things get really dicey, the X5 Protection VR6 also boasts a self-sealing fuel tank and run-flat tires. BMW can also up-fit additional "post-crash" functions to ensure that the X5 remains mobile after an impact, whether it's with another car, a wall, or, say, a bomb.

Other options include underbody fiber-composite to withstand HG85 grenades (the base floor can handle DM51 grenades) and fiber and steel reinforcements for the roof to deal with drone attacks.

Along with these niceties, BMW touts the X5 Protection VR6's factory provenance itself as a critical feature, offering the benefits of ground-up engineering over aftermarket up-fitting, which can make for heavier and less-cohesive final products.

The armored X5 is powered by a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 that puts out 530 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. The vehicle weighs quite a bit more than a standard X5, though BMW hasn't said how much. Still, at accelerates from 0-62 mph in 5.9 seconds and tops out at 130 mph.

It doesn't really matter why you need hyper-luxurious, VR6/VR7-level armored protection for you and seven of your closest friends/clients/hostages; all that matters is that it's available. Pricing isn't disclosed, but if you have to ask...