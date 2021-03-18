Porsche is about to expand its Macan range with a battery-electric variant based on the new PPE dedicated electric-vehicle platform being cooked up by the automaker in partnership with Audi.

The electric Macan is due in 2022 and just as we saw with the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT twins, it will end up spawning an Audi counterpart.

Audi CEO Markus Duesmann confirmed the vehicle as the Q6 E-Tron during a speech at the automaker's annual general meeting held Thursday in Ingolstadt, Germany. He said the Q6 E-Tron will also arrive in 2022.

Production of the Q6 E-Tron will be handled at Audi's plant in Ingolstadt which is being prepared for production of PPE-based vehicles, as well as batteries.

The Q6 E-Tron is expected to be similar in size to the Q5, just as the upcoming Q4 E-Tron will be similar in size to the Q3. Duesmann didn't provide any specs on the vehicle but we know its PPE platform will have an 800-volt electrical system and a driving range approaching 300 miles on a charge.

During his speech, Duesmann said the Q4 E-Tron will be revealed in April and its more coupe-like Q4 Sportback E-Tron variant will arrive later in the year. Under its current strategy, Audi will have 20 EVs in its lineup by 2025.

Audi currently uses the MLB Evo (E-Tron), J1 (E-Tron GT) and MEB (Q4 E-Tron) platforms for its electric fleet. Most of its upcoming EVs will be based on the PPE platform. Eventually, Audi will base its EVs on a highly flexible platform being developed for the entire Volkswagen Group. Known as SSP, the platform makes its production debut in 2026 in a Volkswagen model code-named Project Trinity.