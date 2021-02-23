Jay Leno has brought out his Morgan 3 Wheeler for the latest episode of his popular YouTube series, “Jay Leno's Garage.”

Morgan today is perhaps best known for its four-wheeled coupes and roadsters like the Plus 4 and Plus 8, but what many may not know is that the success of the historic British company was originally founded on the manufacture of a very simple car, one with just three wheels.

In the video above, Leno provides a brief history on Morgan and how the company's first 3 Wheeler launched in the early 1900s was originally developed to escape taxes placed on cars with four wheels. This made it a hit with buyers on a budget and somehow also with families, according to Leno.

Morgan 3 Wheeler

The modern 3 Wheeler was launched in 2011 and given an update for 2014—the version which Leno has and says is barrel loads of fun. He doesn't really need to convince us that 115 hp in a chassis that weighs just 1,100 pounds is going to be a lot of fun.

Sadly, the 3 Wheeler bows out of production in 2021 as its powertrain, a 2.0-liter V-twin motorcycle engine from S&S, no longer meets regulations. Morgan introduced the special P101 Edition to mark the end of the current model's run and has said it will eventually bring back the 3 Wheeler with a new powertrain. The company has experimented with a battery-electric 3 Wheeler, though the project was canceled last year before a single customer example was built.

Morgan isn't the only company building three-wheeled machines. Two others that have recently made headlines are Polaris and Vanderhall.