Maserati is in the process of renewing its lineup with new and updated cars, and part of the renewal plans include the introduction of a new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6.

The engine, code-named the Nettuno, has been developed in-house at Maserati and will see first duty in the automaker's MC20 supercar. The mid-engine model is due to be revealed on September 9.

The new V-6 delivers 621 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque, making it substantially more powerful than the current 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 used by Maserati and the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-8 the automaker also uses. Both of these engines are sourced from Ferrari though the supply deal for these is ending shortly.

Teaser for Maserati MC20 debuting in September 2020

The new V-6 features cylinders banked at 90 degrees, an 82-millimeter stroke, 88-mm bore, dry-sump lubrication, direct fuel injection, and a 11:1 compression ratio. The engine also features a pre-chamber combustion system featuring twin-spark plugs—technology normally found in Formula One and now being introduced on a production engine for the first time.

Designed to enhance combustion, and as a result efficiency and power, the pre-chamber combustion chamber sits above the traditional combustion chamber and is connected by a series of specially-designed holes. A tiny amount of fuel and air is ignited in the pre-chamber which then helps to ignite the fuel and air in the main chamber. Because of the way the holes connecting the chambers are designed, turbulence is caused which allows the ignited mixture from the pre-chamber to penetrate deep into the main chamber and cause an evenly distributed ignition effect.

Production of the engine will be handled by Maserati at its Engine Hub facility in Modena, Italy.