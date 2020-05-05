Italian coachbuilder and design house Zagato built just nine examples of the Alfa Romeo Zagato TZ3 Stradale early last decade and now one of the cars is up for sale.

The dark brown example is available at TSG Autohaus in Costa Mesa, California, and has an asking price of $699,000. It has just 525 miles on the clock and looks to be in pristine condition.

Alfa Romeo Zagato TZ3 Stradale - Photo credit: TSG Autohaus

The car is number seven of the nine Zagato TZ3 Stradales built and was originally acquired by a customer in Italy. It features a chestnut brown interior and exposted carbon fiber elements around the exterior.

Like all of the Zagato TZ3 Stradales, the coach-built supercar is based on the bones of a donor 2010 Dodge Viper ACR-X, meaning it is powered by an 8.4-liter V-10 mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and delivering a peak 640 horsepower and 585 pound-feet of torque. You'll notice that Zagato's design retains the Viper's side-mounted exhaust tips.

Alfa Romeo Zagato TZ3 Stradale - Photo credit: TSG Autohaus

It was back in 2010 that Zagato unveiled the Alfa Romeo TZ3 Corsa track car to celebrate Alfa Romeo's centennial and honor the brand's original Giulia TZ sports cars of the 1960s. That one-off car was commissioned by German collector Martin Kapp and was based on Alfa Romeo's own 8C Competizione supercar.

The design proved so popular that Zagato decided to build additional examples based on the Viper. At the time, Zagato described the car as “the first American Alfa in automotive history,” blending “unbridled American power” with “Italian grace.” And the whole project was inspired by the phrase “bellazza necessaria” (Italian for “beautiful necessity”), and we’d certainly agree that it applies to the Alfa Romeo Zagato Stradale TZ3.