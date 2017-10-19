Nissan hints at electric SUV concept for 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Nissan has released a video teasing a new concept car set to debut next week at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.

The concept will embody Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility strategy which comprises the core tenets of connectivity, electrification and self-driving capability.

The mystery car in profile looks a lot like the recently revealed 2018 Leaf hatchback, but it’s raised ride height suggests it’s an SUV of some sort.

The SUV thinking also ties in with comments made earlier in the year by Daniele Schillaci, the person in charge of electric cars at Nissan as well as sales and marketing. He said that following the Leaf, Nissan is likely to add an SUV as its next electric car.

Nissan Leaf Nismo Concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Electric cars were very much in their infancy in 2009 when Nissan introduced the original Leaf. Fast forward to today and demand for electric cars has never been higher. As a result, you can expect Nissan to use its Leaf platform for multiple models this time around.

In addition to an electric SUV, which could end up being called a Terra, a name used by Nissan in 2012 for a compact SUV concept powered by a fuel cell, we could see an electric sports car, an idea Nissan has toyed with using two previous concepts.

The Japanese automaker plans to show a number of concept and production models at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show, which starts October 25. We already know there will be a Leaf Nismo concept on display. We could also see an updated version of the GT-R Nismo unveiled.

