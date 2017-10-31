2018 Jeep Wrangler first look

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Jeep has given us an early look at its redesigned Wrangler ahead of the official debut on November 29 at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Just three photos of the new JL-series Wrangler have been released. They reveal a modern design that stays true to the original. There’s no mistaking the vehicle for anything other than a Wrangler, but there are also modern touches such as the LED lights and more aerodynamically shaped grille.

One of the shots also reveals a fold-down windshield; Jeep says customers can look forward to many more open-air options. This will be made possible by the assortment of roofs designed for the new Wrangler, one of which will feature a fixed power sliding opening.

Expect a bigger departure from Wranglers of old in the cabin of the new model. For example, there will be an 8-speed automatic transmission on offer, as well as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Uconnect infotainment system. Jeep says the vehicle will also come with loads more safety features. A leaked owner’s manual hints at what's to come.

There’s still no sold information on the powertrain offerings but we know a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 will be offered alongside a 3.6-liter V-6. A diesel is expected to join the range for the 2019 model year.

Production of the new Wrangler will start at FCA’s plant in Toledo, Ohio later this year. However, instead of using the Toledo South plant where the current JK-series Wrangler is built, the new Wrangler will be produced at the Toledo North plant due to its extra capacity. FCA will eventually use the Toledo South plant for a Wrangler-based pickup that could go by the name Scrambler. The pickup is expected to enter production in late 2019.