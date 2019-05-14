Buick is out testing a Verano prototype on Michigan roads but before you get too excited we should point out that the future compact sedan isn't likely bound for U.S. showrooms.

The prototype is for an updated version of the second-generation Verano launched in China in 2015, and it looks to sport some substantial updates.

2017 Buick Verano (Chinese spec)

It appears there will be new lights at both ends, with the new headlights expected to join up with a widened grille. A more agressive lower front fascia also looks to be coming to replace the current model's rather conservative design.

The result should be similar to the design featured on the new Buick Encore GX compact crossover SUV unveiled only last month at Auto Shanghai 2019. Though it's yet to be confirmed, the Encore GX is expected to be introduced in the U.S. later this year as the 2020 Encore.

2020 Buick Encore GX (Chinese spec)

The interior of the Verano should also be given some tweaks with this update and enhanced with more connectivity options. A 9-speed automatic may also replace the current model's 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The second-generation Verano is based on the same D2XX platform that underpins the recently discontinued Chevrolet Cruze. General Motors is in the process of replacing the D2XX with a new modular platform for front-wheel-drive cars called VSS-F, which is one of the reasons we likely won't see the updated version of the second-generation Verano on sale locally.

2020 Buick Verano facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The main reason for the car's absence, however, is the lack of demand for sedans. Buick sold just over 200,000 cars in the U.S. in 2018 and half of these were Encores and another quarter were Enclaves.

The updated Verano should debut later this year at a major Chinese auto show.