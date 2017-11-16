Mazda 6 finally gets Mazda's 2.5-liter turbo engine

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Mazda 6 is finally getting the performance shove it’s handsome, segment-leading looks deserve.

Mazda will unveil an updated Mazda 6 at this month’s 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, and among the updates made to the car is the fitment of a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4. This is the same engine in the Mazda CX-9, where it delivers 250 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.

The standard powertrain is the 2.5-liter inline-4 found in the current Mazda 6. This unit, which delivers an underwhelming 184 hp and 185 lb-ft, has been enhanced with fuel-saving cylinder-deactivation technology.

Beyond the powertrain updates, Mazda says the latest Mazda 6 has also been given some styling tweaks to create a more mature appearance. The designers have also added better quality materials in the cabin to enhance the already premium feeling you get when behind the wheel. For example, on the list of options is a new trim featuring the same wood used in high-quality music instruments and furniture from Japan.

The final update worth mentioning is an expanded suite of electronic driving aids. The adaptive cruise control can now bring you to a complete stop when the car in front slows to a stop. The system can then automatically accelerate you again, helping to ease the burden of traffic. The car also picks up Mazda’s latest surround-view camera.

The latest round of updates actually represents the second time the current generation of Mazda’s mid-size sedan has been enhanced since going on sale for the 2014 model year. Like a fine wine, it seems the Mazda 6 just keeps getting better with age.

The L.A. Auto Show starts November 29. To keep track of our coverage, head to our dedicated hub.