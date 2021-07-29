Famous car designer Henrik Fisker is back with a new electric-vehicle startup carrying the Fisker name, and the first product will be a small battery-electric crossover called the Ocean.

The handsome crossover is being developed by Fisker on a bespoke version of a modular platform sourced from Magna Steyr, and it will also be built by Magna at a plant in Austria starting in November 2022. U.S. deliveries will start around that time, with Fisker already confirming a base price of $37,499.

Fisker will also offer leases with no fixed terms, starting from $379 per month. The leases will include all servicing and maintenance, and will allow up to 30,000 miles to be driven annually.

The U.S. and Europe have been announced as the first markets. Fisker will sell the Ocean directly to customers instead of using dealers, with customers able to book a test drive via an app or at a company-owned store. Pick up and delivery for maintenance will also be handled via an app.

So far Fisker has only shown an early prototype for the Ocean but a production-intent version will be unveiled at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, which starts Nov. 18.

Fisker Ocean

Previously announced specs include an 80-kilowatt-hour battery and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. Fisker previously claimed a range between 250 and 300 miles, though the figures may end up being revised for production.

When it comes to charging, Fisker said it is working with Electrify America to develop a charging system that will enable Ocean owners to add 200 miles of range in about 30 minutes.

For Europe, Fisker will have a partnership with charging company Allego. Fisker is also involved in a SPAC deal aimed at taking Allego public via a reverse merger with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III. Fisker also went public via a SPAC deal, in its case with Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

There will be more Fiskers arriving in quick succession. Due in 2023 will be a more affordable model code-named Project Pear, and pegged for production in the U.S.

Fisker has also shown off a lifestyle pickup truck, and in the past has also hinted at a coupe-like crossover and super sedan.