Famous car designer Henrik Fisker is back with a new EV startup carrying the Fisker name, and the first product will be a small battery-electric SUV called the Ocean.

A fully functioning prototype was presented at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show back in January, where Fisker also announced that production was on target to start by the end of 2021. This will likely be pre-production units only, as high-volume ramp up and customer deliveries will only start in the second half of 2022.

We've almost reached mid-2020 and Fisker still hasn't said where the Ocean will be built. We might not have to wait long to find out though, as Fisker said Monday it will announce its production plans in the third quarter of the year.

Production is expected to take place in the United States and we know Fisker has hired some former manufacturing execs from Toyota and Volkswagen to help get things rolling.

Henrik Fisker and the Fisker Ocean

The Fisker Ocean is based on a dedicated EV platform and at launch will offer an 80-kilowatt-hour battery and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. The range will fall between 250 and 300 miles and Fisker has partnered with Electrify America to develop a charging system that will enable Ocean owners to add 200 miles of range in about 30 minutes.

Fisker will sell the vehicle direct to customers instead of using dealers, with customers able to book a test drive via an app or at a company-owned store. Maintenance will also be handled via an app and a pick-up and delivery service. The U.S. and Europe have been announced as the first markets.

Fisker has priced the Ocean from a very reasonable $37,499, and that's before the federal tax credit of $7,500. The rival Tesla Model Y is priced from $41,200 and is no longer eligible for the full tax credit. Fisker will also offer leases with no fixed terms, which it says will cost $379 or more per month, with all service and maintenance and 30,000 miles a year included. The company will also offer four available packages, one of which will be a Force-E off-road package. Full details on the packages will be announced in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fisker plans at least two more models based on the same platform as the Ocean. One of these could be a pickup truck.